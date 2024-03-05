Kingfisher sells travel sector broking arm after product review

Advantage Financial Services, a bond and insurance broker specialising in the travel sector, has acquired Cork, Bays & Fisher from Kingfisher Insurance Services.

The purchase includes the brand and the book of business with the majority of the Cork, Bays & Fisher team moving to Advantage Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Advantage Travel Partnership.

Cork, Bays & Fisher specialises in bonds and liability insurance for tour operators and travel agents.

Respected brand

Paul Nunn, chief operating officer of the Advantage Travel Partnership and director of Advantage Financial Services, said: “We were delighted when Kingfisher approached us