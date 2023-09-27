Saga pauses sale of insurance arm Acromas as broking profits slip

Saga has decided to “pause” the sale of its underwriting business Acromas Insurance, the over-50s specialist has confirmed.

Talks between Saga and Australian insurtech Open Insurance Technologies to sell Acromas Insurance ended in March without a deal having entered exclusive talks two months earlier.

After the talks collapsed Saga stated it was still pushing ahead with a sale targeting the second half of this year and updated in June that the process was ongoing.

We will continue to evaluate our options as the landscape evolves.

Announcing its half year results today the company said: “We had previously