FSCS opens to claims after Scottish broker stopped from trading by FCA

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has opened for claims from customers of Arthur Temlett, who traded as Abacus Insurance Consultants and was forced to stop carrying out any regulated activities by the Financial Conduct Authority at the start of the year.

The FCA issued the restrictions, including not acting as an insurance broker, in January as it set out concerns that Abacus may have been selling home and motor insurance and not passing premium payments on to insurers.

The FSCS confirmed it is currently working with the FCA and Police Scotland to gather relevant information.

It noted that sole trader Temlett was first authorised on 29 April 1988 and has

