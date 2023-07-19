WTW/Confused: 12-month motor premium rise the highest since records began
Comprehensive car insurance premiums have risen by a record 40% (£222) during the last 12 months, with UK motorists now paying £776 on average, according to the latest Confused Car Insurance Price Index in association with WTW.
Indeed, car insurance premiums are at their highest ever recorded levels since the WTW/Confused Car Insurance Price Index was launched in 2006. The previous peak was 12 years ago in the second quarter of 2011, when the average premium was £663.
At 40%, the annual rise in motor insurance costs continues to outstrip CPI inflation, held at 8.7% in May.
Car insurance premiums have also increased for seven straight quarters following a price rise of 18% (£119) in the second quarter of 2023.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Personal
Flood Re on Build Back Better broker education drive
Brokers have engaged with Build Back Better, and want to communicate the benefits to clients, Flood Re CEO Andy Bord has confirmed, as the mutual reinsurer outlined plans to help educate the sector.
Flood Re policy numbers grow to more than 265,000
Mutual reinsurer Flood Re covered 265,826 policies in the year to 31 March 2023 – a 3.6% rise on the previous 12 months.
Motorbike broker MCE enters into administration
Motorbike broking specialist MCE Insurance Limited entered into administration last night, it has been confirmed.
Arag Group strikes deal for Das UK
Arag Group has signed up to buy Das UK, subject to regulatory approval, in a move that would create a near £200m gross written premium legal expenses insurance business.
Ex-Swinton duo Normand and Beaven join Academy as it receives Blixt PE injection
Academy Insurance Services has been given external investment from private equity house Blixt Group with its sights set on growth through further acquisition.
Zurich exits regional and national broker personal lines channels
Zurich UK has today announced plans to refocus its personal lines home and motor business to concentrate on high net worth through Zurich Private Clients, alongside its MGA and partnership channels.
Think Insurance on the hunt for acquisitions – Russell Bence
Think Insurance is on the hunt for acquisitions, targeting brokers with around £3m of gross written premium, commercial director Russell Bence told Insurance Age.
Meeting the challenge of avoiding underinsurance in HNW properties
Amid inflation and irregular surveying, high-net-worth buildings are potentially more at risk of underinsurance than ever before. Helena Evans, managing director at Criterion Adjusters, outlines how brokers can help clients to reduce this risk.