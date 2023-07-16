Insurance Age

Ex-Swinton duo Normand and Beaven join Academy as it gets Blixt PE injection

Gilles Normand
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Academy Insurance Services has been given external investment from private equity house Blixt Group with its sights set on growth through further acquisition.

The move has seen Gilles Normand, pictured, and Richard Beaven join the business as CEO and COO respectively; with Brendan McCafferty joining as chairman.

Normand was previously CEO of Swinton and joined Saga as COO at the end of 2019.

Beaven also worked at Swinton as distribution director before becoming COO of Brightside in 2019. According to LinkedIn he has recently been worked as managing director of Unlike Group which he describes as a “boutique consultancy working with insurance

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Personal

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: