EY pegs UK motor NCR at decade worst 109.5%

The UK motor insurance market experienced its worst performing year in a decade in 2022, with further losses expected this year, according to EY’s latest UK Motor Insurance Results report.

Following a profitable 2021, when the sector recorded a net combined ratio of 96.6%, motor insurers entered into the red in 2022, recording an NCR of 109.5%, largely driven by high inflation and low premium costs.

97.4%

EY believes the market should return to profitability in 2024, with a predicted NCR of 97.4%

However, the UK Motor Insurance Results is not as gloomy as EY originally predicted in November 2022 when it said net combined ratios were forecast to reach 115% in the motor