Ex-broker wins age discrimination case after boss told him he’d been around ‘as long as Pontius Pilate’

A 66-year-old former employee of broker Clegg Gifford & Co has won an age discrimination case after being told he had been around “as long as Pontius Pilate”.

David Finch claimed a series of events that took place in 2020 were of a discriminatory nature and that he had been the victim of harassment. The case referred to when he was an employee at Clegg Gifford, and the accusations were against this firm and his then managing director Shirley Bellamy.

Finch had been working at the motor trade and taxi insurance company, Tradex when his division acquired by Clegg Gifford in November 2017.

He was subsequently transferred over as a credit controller