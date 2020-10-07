In-depth - Personal lines: Taking off after the pandemic

As planes were grounded, cruise ships moored off the UK’s coast and train schedules ripped up, Covid-19 robbed the nation of its holiday plans. Although it may have felt like time to shut up shop for the travel insurance sector, it’s been one of its busiest and most challenging periods.

For Suzi Rackley, client director at Aston Lark, who only set up the company’s travel scheme in 2019, it’s been an interesting but emotional time. “It’s like a rollercoaster,” she says. “Every day something