In-depth - Personal lines: The pursuit of leisure

Tapping into hobbies and sporting pursuits can result in profitable business, writes Rachel Gordon

This month’s In-depth is sponsored by LV Broker

Leisure time is precious, as is the equipment often needed to participate in popular activities such as cycling, golf and photography. Forget mass-market, the richest personal lines pickings are specialist.

But any attractive niche is competitive, and winning and retaining market share takes effort. An example is Devitt Insurance Services and motorbikes. The broker operates a number of schemes and managing director William Hughes says must-haves include keen rates, a simple online journey, answering calls and emails quickly and surpassing customers’ expectations.

The business, which began in 1936, has strong links to motorbike dealers. “If rates go up at renewal then customers are likely to look around,” says Hughes. “We put the customer first, find ways to save on the premium and by being friendly, helpful and transparent, provide a full service.”

All employees understand motorbikes. “It’s part and parcel of our employees’ roles to keep up to date – not only does it show that we care about the industry, it enables employees to build rapport and develop relationships with customers and industry influencers alike.”

You also have to be out there in the market, building relationships and being seen. That means being at events and trade fairs where you can gain a reputation as a trusted partner Sara Newell

Difficult risks

Being able to place more difficult risks, such as high value and classic bikes or those subject to heavy modification, is important. Hughes says the new-wave custom scene is growing in popularity and Devitt also covers some racers who have bikes for personal use. He says underwriters are wary, although the reality is they are often sensible riders. He adds some even keep valuable bikes on display in their living rooms and take

security seriously.

Cycling has seen a surge of popularity and Sara Newell, director of affinity at Thistle Insurance Services, part of broker PIB, says the core component is distribution. An example is Thistle’s tie-up with British Cycling, the governing body for cycle sport. Cover is also provided through retailers, such as Evans and Halfords affiliate Cycle Republic.

Newell adds: “You also have to be out there in the market, building relationships and being seen. That means being at events and trade fairs where you can gain a reputation as a trusted partner.”

Schemes brokers can earn higher commission. But, they are also likely to face outlay, by providing a claims service and spending on marketing. Thistle, for example, employs a PR agency to boost its consumer profile.

No business can escape economic vagaries and Michael Tripp, head of financial services at Mazars, says rating should remain flat or even reduced because of financial uncertainty, yet claims costs are rising. As such, 2019 could see worsening results and Brexit fears are impacting on consumer spending, which includes leisure pursuits. Tripp says targeting the higher premium market – £750 plus – and implementing clever customer loyalty schemes is the way forward.

The leisure markets can provide higher margins than volume personal lines – as insurers are aware.

Lee Turner, national schemes manager for Hiscox, says the best schemes brokers are always able to offer complete solutions, such as high value competition bikes in cycling. Understanding kit is vital. For example, with golf he says tailored clubs and clothing can soon run into thousands and players may want worldwide cover. “Brokers want good cover with as few exclusions as possible – so that would mean if clubs and gear was left in the back of a car or clubhouse, for example.”

Getting the product and technology right, means the broker can move away from cheap prices John Price

New ideas

Hiscox will take on existing schemes but also seeks new concepts. To facilitate this, it has a website for schemes brokers to put forward ideas. “It’s confidential and an NDA can be signed if required. The site aims to transform an idea into a business plan to uncover the potential.”

Technology needs to be fast, easy to use and mobile enabled and getting it wrong could be the unmaking of a good scheme. Software houses are one option, but there are others, made feasible because of

the cloud. SchemeServe is a specialist platform for quote and buy solutions. Chief operations officer John Price, comments: “Getting the product and technology right, means the broker can move away from cheap prices.” Bespoke wordings are vital, he adds – an example is motorhomes. Owners need specific cover, many models will have modifications, they need to be serviced regularly by specialists and there needs to be appropriate breakdown cover.

“The windscreen and navigation app are likely to be non-standard and more difficult to replace,” he continues. “A further point is that owners live in the motorhome when in use, so if they can’t, the cover should allow for alternative accommodation while being repaired.”

A different route

But, are schemes the only way? ERS senior underwriter Steve Simpson comments: “Schemes are not always necessarily the best or only option for brokers who want to trade non-standard motor business, such as classic car, minibus and motorhome.”

Although the insurer supports some schemes, he says brokers can provide tailored cover if they can access niche products, such as classic car. “Scheme propositions can often fall down because they are not financially viable to start with. The complexity involved needs to be reflected in the business volume.”

Brokers may want to look at whether they should increase their agencies with niche insurers and wholesale brokers.

But, for those who want most mileage out of personal lines and can put all parts of the equation together, then going the full hog with a scheme is set to remain the preferred route.