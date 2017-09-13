Pre-tax profit jumps at BGL for 2017

Group reports 14% rise in underlying revenues.

BGL Group has announced a 19% rise in underlying profit before tax to £126m for the year ended 30 June 2017.

The firm, which includes comparethemarket.com and an insurance distribution and outsourcing division incorporating the likes of Junction, Budget and Dial Direct also delivered a 14% jump in underlying revenues to £585m. The comparison excluded £10m of revenue in 2015/16 that related to sales in discontinued operations.

The company which also owns French online comparison site LesFurets.com and online life insurer BeagleStreet.com stated that total customer numbers rose to over 8.5m for the period.

Contracts

The breakdown of the figures showed that insurance distribution and outsourcing division delivered revenue growth of 12% with the company highlighting that existing partnerships continued to develop and new contracts were won.

Chief executive Matthew Donaldson commented: “We have delivered a record year in terms of revenue, profit and customers, with progression in all our businesses.”

He added: “The significant potential of our insurance distribution and outsourcing division saw it continue to enhance the group’s product offering, where we were delighted to add SunLife and Virgin Money to our portfolio.

“Across all of our operations we continue to innovate and deliver outstanding digital propositions to our customers, supported by our investment in our new tech and digital hub in London which opened towards the end of the financial year.”

