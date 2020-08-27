Gallagher names Michelle Bree as new COO for UK Retail
Gallagher has appointed Michelle Bree as chief operating officer (COO) of its UK Retail division.
Bree moves across from Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting and will take up her new role on 1 October, subject to regulatory approvals.
A spokesperson from Gallagher told Insurance Age that Bree is replacing Colin Grint, who is leaving the business at the end of next month.
As COO, Bree will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of Gallagher’s UK Retail division. The business has 70
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news