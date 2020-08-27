Gallagher names Michelle Bree as new COO for UK Retail

Gallagher has appointed Michelle Bree as chief operating officer (COO) of its UK Retail division.

Bree moves across from Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting and will take up her new role on 1 October, subject to regulatory approvals.

A spokesperson from Gallagher told Insurance Age that Bree is replacing Colin Grint, who is leaving the business at the end of next month.

As COO, Bree will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of Gallagher’s UK Retail division. The business has 70