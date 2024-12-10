Insurance Age

Aviva promotes Mark Skillern to head of broker strategic accounts

Aviva has promoted Mark Skillern to head of broker strategic accounts, Insurance Age can reveal, with the provider labelling his promotion as “the final piece in the strategic accounts senior leadership team”, which is led by broker distribution director Michelle Taylor.

Skillern joined Aviva from Allianz two years ago as a strategic account manager.

Taylor started at Aviva in December 2023 joining from Zurich, initially for the newly created role of strategic accounts director.

Our team is now in position and we will be reaching out to our strategic broker partners early in the new year to discuss Aviva’s strategic accounts proposition.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, she took on a wider broker-facing remit within the insurer in September when Ryan

