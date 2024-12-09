Former Eleven Network MD Derbyshire joins Cowens Group in strategic role

Cowens Group has appointed former Eleven Network managing director Dawn Derbyshire as consultant strategic director of its general insurance division.

The North Nottingshire-based broker, which employs more than 70 staff, said she will “assist with Cowens’ rapidly growing business” and added her recruitment represented “another significant step as [it] continues to grow having celebrated 50 years in business last year”.

In a statement it said: “Having worked in the industry for 33 years, Dawn has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the insurance industry where she has always been held in high regard with fellow brokers and insurers alike.”

