Coles leads MBO of Ardonagh retail MGA Uris Group
Uris Group, the Ardonagh-owned specialist personal lines MGA and services provider, has been sold to a new vehicle backed by its leader Derek Coles, Insurance Age can reveal.
The transaction included Doncaster-based Uris and certain selected MGA trade and assets from Belfast-based Midas Underwriting.
The deal has seen 100 members of staff transferred to the new business which will be known as UGL, led by Coles, pictured, and a new board of directors.
We have a strong and positive relationship with Ardonagh and many parts of the Group will continue to use our products and services.
The MBO follows the merger of Atlanta and Markerstudy.
With the remaining open market
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Personal
Sabre to launch new online direct brand in Q1 2025
Sabre has revealed plans to enter the direct motorcycle market with an online brand in Q1 2025.
Pen signs up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better
Pen Undewriting has signed up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better with all eligible new and renewing home policies automatically including the benefits of the scheme from 1 January 2025.
Brown & Brown adds to PCG buying employee benefits specialists Drewberry
Brown & Brown Europe has bought Drewberry adding another employee benefits specialist to Premier Choice Group.
Analysis: Aviva’s bid for DLG – what are the pros and cons for UK insurance brokers
The industry was abuzz last week with the ramifications of Aviva’s £3.3bn bid for Direct Line Group. Jonathan Swift reflects on the weekend’s developments, and what the deal might mean for UK brokers should the possibility of a green light gain momentum in the coming weeks.
Ageas promotes Beckett to MD of broker and partnerships
Ageas UK has appointed chief distribution officer Adam Beckett to the newly created role of managing director of broker and partnerships.
Industry reacts to discount rate change
Insurance industry specialists have welcomed the government moving the personal injury discount rate to 0.5% with PwC calculating it will lower motor premiums by £50 on average.
Personal injury discount rate shift will cut motor premiums, says PWC
The government will move the discount rate applicable to personal injury lump sum compensation payments to 0.5% as of 11 January 2025.
How do brokers strengthen their proposition as an attractive employer?
Five takeaways from the RSA-sponsored personal lines roundtable at Broker Expo