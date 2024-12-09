Insurance Age

Coles leads MBO of Ardonagh retail MGA Uris Group

Derek Coles
Uris Group, the Ardonagh-owned specialist personal lines MGA and services provider, has been sold to a new vehicle backed by its leader Derek Coles, Insurance Age can reveal.

The transaction included Doncaster-based Uris and certain selected MGA trade and assets from Belfast-based Midas Underwriting.

The deal has seen 100 members of staff transferred to the new business which will be known as UGL, led by Coles, pictured, and a new board of directors.

We have a strong and positive relationship with Ardonagh and many parts of the Group will continue to use our products and services.

The MBO follows the merger of Atlanta and Markerstudy.

