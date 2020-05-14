Insurance Age

Insurance Covid-Cast episode 12: Newsmaker special with Partners& CEO Phil Barton and chair Stuart Reid

In the latest Insurance Post and Insurance Age video cast brought to you while our journalists are working from home, we present the latest in a series of newsmaker specials focusing on the people behind the lockdown headlines.

Today content director Jonathan Swift and Insurance Age editor Sian Barton caught up with Phil Barton and Stuart Reid following the launch of the new private equity backed broking business Partners & last month.

The Partners& CEO and chair discuss why the business is more of as a “de-consolidatior” because it is an invitation only club; why most PE-backed consolidation today is driven by short term profit; the difference between Capital Z and most other investors; why the pair only considered putting the brakes on its 6 April launch due to Covid-19 for a ‘nano-second,’ and how the pandemic is set to shake up the existing commission model in its favour.

 

 

