Sharon Beckett becomes CEO of Be Wiser

Mark Bower-Dyke remains as executive chairman as broker restructures its leadership team.

Be Wiser has reshuffled its management team, with Sharon Beckett taking on the role of chief executive officer, moving from her previous position as managing director.

Mark Bower-Dyke remains with the broker as executive chairman. He told Insurance Age that this was the right time for him to step away from the CEO role, in order to have more time to focus on designing the strategy of the business going forward.

Beckett’s appointment is part of a number of leadership team changes at the broker.

Transparency

Bower-Dyke commented: “These are designed to create the best and most effective structure to continue driving our business forward, as well as ensuring transparency of our governance and management responsibilities.”

Other changes include Wendy Gibson, previously financial controller at the business, joining the Be Wiser board as chief financial officer.

​In addition, marketing director Glynn Evans, operations director Vicki Beatens and insurer relations director Jackie Basham have all moved from the board to join the broker’s executive committee.

Bower-Dyke continued: “We have a great leadership team, and these changes will ensure that it is structured in the most clear and effective way to meet our obligations and deliver our strategy while ensuring the new senior managers certification regime is the basis of our future development.

“Our results to date show that we’ve built strong foundations for growth, and we’re fortunate to have people with the drive and creativity to lead the business as we continue that journey.”

Results

In January last year, former Brightside boss Mark Cliff took on a non-executive director post at Be Wiser.

In its latest set of financial results for the year ended 31 May 2018, the private motor broker posted a pre-tax loss of £2.2m and turnover of £26.1m.

The broker recently rejoined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, after cancelling its previous membership in 2016.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.