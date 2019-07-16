#Insagepeople 15-19 July 2019
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Ageas, KPMG, Coversure, Russell Scanlan
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019
The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Government reveals recalculated Ogden rate
- Insurers disappointed by the new discount rate
- Documents reveal government actuary recommended a 0.25% discount rate
- Chris Guillaume formally hands over CEO role
- Lloyd’s strategy change gets market backing
- Danish regulator orders Gefion not to expand its business volume
- CRL close to finding replacement for Alpha policies
Back to Top