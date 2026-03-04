 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Policy Expert recruits from PIB for new COO to replace co-founder Powell

Richard Kirby, chief transformation & integration officer at PIB
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Personal lines specialist Policy Expert has appointed Richard Kirby as chief operating officer to support what it has described as “its next phase of growth”.

He joins from PIB Insurance Broking, where as chief integration and transformation officer he worked with management teams across Europe to support acquisition-led growth having been recruited 2024.

Prior to this, Kirby, pictured, was partner and head of portfolio value creation at private equity firm LDC for over six years, overseeing a team across a portfolio of 60 mid-market investments and driving improved operational performance. 

Earlier in his career, he held senior executive roles at Aon

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: