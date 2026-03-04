Policy Expert recruits from PIB for new COO to replace co-founder Powell

Personal lines specialist Policy Expert has appointed Richard Kirby as chief operating officer to support what it has described as “its next phase of growth”.

He joins from PIB Insurance Broking, where as chief integration and transformation officer he worked with management teams across Europe to support acquisition-led growth having been recruited 2024.

Prior to this, Kirby, pictured, was partner and head of portfolio value creation at private equity firm LDC for over six years, overseeing a team across a portfolio of 60 mid-market investments and driving improved operational performance.

Earlier in his career, he held senior executive roles at Aon