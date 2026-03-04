Stephanie Cryer promoted to QBE International CUO

QBE has promoted Stephanie Cryer to chief underwriting officer for its international division, effective 1 April 2026.

She will report to Jason Harris, CEO of QBE International and join the insurer’s international executive management board. QBE noted Cryer, pictured, will work closely with group chief underwriting officer Peter Burton.

Having joined QBE in 2017 as head of property, Cryer moved into the head of product leaders role in 2021.

With over 30 years’ experience across all major product lines and geographies, she previously worked at Chubb and ACE.

Cryer will take over from Nick Hankin who switched to be