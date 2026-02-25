Hiscox recruits Jadav from Axa XL as UK CUO

Anish Jadav has been appointed UK chief underwriting officer at Hiscox, succeeding Ben Horton.

Jadav joined in January from Axa XL, where he was CUO for its retail property and casualty business. Prior to this, he held several positions at Zurich, most recently CUO of Zurich Ireland.

His predecessor Horton was in the post from when it was created in June 2018 until moving within Hiscox Group last year to be global head of propositions. Peter Treloar covered the UK CUO role on an interim basis ahead of Jadav’s arrival.

Growth

In his new job, Jadav has been tasked with shaping the underwriting