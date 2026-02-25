 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Wiser Academy launches bite-size training platform

office-training
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Wiser Academy has launched a free digital platform supporting more consistent learning by making content easier to access and complete, and giving employers better visibility of skills development and progression.

Everwise will help insurance professionals build skills, confidence and career momentum through bite-sized professional development, Wiser claimed.

Learning has been broken down into ‘minis’, covering topics in under five minutes. 

The platform will feature close to 1000 minis added over the next 12 months, covering both essential knowledge and emerging issues, from greenwashing and silent risk to parametric insurance. 

Each mini lesson finishes with a three-question check to reinforce

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Jo Musselle
Hiscox grows UK book even faster in 2025

Hiscox’s growth momentum has accelerated again in the UK, with the insurer excited about its results and even “more excited about the future” with brokers, according to group chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: