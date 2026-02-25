Wiser Academy launches bite-size training platform

Wiser Academy has launched a free digital platform supporting more consistent learning by making content easier to access and complete, and giving employers better visibility of skills development and progression.

Everwise will help insurance professionals build skills, confidence and career momentum through bite-sized professional development, Wiser claimed.

Learning has been broken down into ‘minis’, covering topics in under five minutes.

The platform will feature close to 1000 minis added over the next 12 months, covering both essential knowledge and emerging issues, from greenwashing and silent risk to parametric insurance.

Each mini lesson finishes with a three-question check to reinforce