Caravan Guard pays tribute to founder Peter Wilby who has passed away aged 78
With deep sadness the Wilby family has announced the passing of Caravan Guard founder and chairman, Peter Wilby, aged 78.
Peter’s son, Ryan Wilby, managing director of Caravan Guard, said: “Dad was the kindest, wisest and most inspiring person anyone could ever hope to meet.
“He was a generous mentor to so many and will be hugely missed. As a family, we remain committed to continuing his legacy, supporting our people, customers, and the wider community with the same integrity, care and passion that defined his leadership.”
Founded
Peter Wilby founded Wilby Insurance Brokers in 1984 alongside his wife, Nora Wilby. In 1995, the couple went on to launch Caravan Guard.
Their three children, Sally, Louise and Ryan, all joined the business in various roles early in their careers, and all three became directors in 2007.
Together with the wider senior leadership team, the family has developed Caravan Guard into one of the most successful leisure insurance brands in the UK, and it continues to demonstrate strong and sustainable growth year on year.
Over the years it has been a serial winner at Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards.
The company remains 100% family owned. The well-established senior leadership team continue in their roles, and the broker committed that there will be no changes to day-to-day operations or strategic ambitions which will be delivered by the same family run values staying firmly embedded across the business.
Charities
Caravan Guard highlighted that Peter’s compassion extended far beyond the business.
A passionate supporter of multiple charities, there were many substantial donations to fund advanced cancer treatment equipment for the Yorkshire Cancer Trust, Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal and Heart Research UK. Personally, he took part in numerous Great Yorkshire Bike Rides, raising significant sums to help make a difference across communities throughout the region.
Peter was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in June 2023. The firm and family shared that Peter faced his illness with characteristic positivity, strength and resilience throughout.
His funeral will be held at 11am on Monday 9 March at Halifax Minster, HX1 1QL. Following the service, Peter’s life will be celebrated at Halifax Golf Club, Ogden, HX2 8XR.
