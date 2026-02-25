Ex-senior Dual duo launch new specialist manufacturing MGA

Accelerant-backed managing general agent incubator Mission has hit double figures for UK/EU start-ups with the launch of Elitium today.

The MGA’s offering includes commercial combined insurance for select trades within the manufacturing sector, and property cover for well-maintained unoccupied residential and commercial properties.

Among the trades cited of interest to Elithium are printers, engineers, metalworkers, electronics, plastics and woodworking businesses.

The MGA – Mission’s 10th incubated UK/EU firm – is co-founded and will be led by co-CEOs Linda Bichener, pictured right, former commercial underwriting manager at Dual