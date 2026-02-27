 Skip to main content
Aviva grows broking Rising Stars programme with largest cohort

Young green shoot
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Aviva has extended its Rising Stars programme with its 19 cohorts, aiming to help brokers retain the best talent from across their business.

In its largest cohort yet, participants will take part in six two-day development sessions across the UK over the year. 

These will cover topics such as stakeholder management, critical thinking, and personal branding, helping participants to get ready for the next steps of their career in insurance. 

The insurer launched the programme in October 2024 seeing 80 applicants whittled down to 16 participants after a “rigorous selection process”.

Our Rising Stars always bring new perspectives and I’m

