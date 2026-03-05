 Skip to main content
Partners& buys West Midlands-based Movo AR

deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Partners& has purchased Dudley-based Holmes Insurance Brokers, a Movo Partnerships appointed representative.

According to its website, Holmes was founded in 2015 by managing director Stephen Holmes. The broker claimed it is a specialist commercial insurance broker, handling all types of commercial insurance.

The deal, first flagged by Marshberry, sees Holmes join Partners& as national SME sales development director.

We always take the time to explain to our clients that it is more than ticking a box, it’s an alignment with the insurance product. It’s about building genuine partnerships.Stephen Holmes

