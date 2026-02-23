 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Bayles confirmed as CEO of GI broking at Everywhen

Phil Bayles Aviva
Aviva

Phil Bayles’ switch from chief commercial officer at Everywhen to CEO of general insurance broking has been confirmed, after he took on the post in December subject to regulatory approval when Richard Tuplin left.

Tuplin’s exit, and Bayles stepping in, was previously revealed by Insurance Age. Tuplin had succeeded Joe Thelwell as CEO of Towergate Insurance Brokers in March 2022 and in turn became CEO of Advisory Insurance Brokers – spanning both Towergate and Ethos – less than a year later.

The rebrand from Ardonagh Advisory to Everywhen, also revealed by Insurance Age, was rolled out last year.

Bayles, who confirmed the latest news on LinkedIn over the weekend, joined Ardonagh

