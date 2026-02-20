People Moves: 16 – 20 February 2026
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featuring: Specialty MGA, SX3, Markel, Arch, Thomas Carroll, Markerstudy and Verlingue.Specialty MGA hires senior underwriter for accident and health
Neil Tayler has joined Specialty MGA as senior underwriter for its accident and health portfolio, bringing over 30 years of insurance market experience to the role.
His career has included nearly a decade at Canopius specialising in packaging and distributing established A&H products along with experience in the MGA field.
In his role at Speciality
MoneySuperMarket claims UK first with insurance ChatGPT app
MoneySuperMarket, has launched a financial services and price comparison service ChatGPT app, claiming it is the first in the UK and flagging the impact on motor insurance.
QBE International posts double digit premium growth
QBE International’s combined operating ratio improved again to 88.5% last year as the division, in which the UK sits, grew premium 12.6%.
QBE divests arm with UK business to Swiss Re
QBE has entered into an agreement to divest its global trade credit and surety business to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial insurance arm of the Swiss Re Group.
Broker Diversity Push: FOI stats show subtle improvements in broking leadership gender balance
The latest data from the Financial Conduct Authority obtained by Insurance Age via a Freedom of Information request has shown small improvements in five out of six key SMF approved functions.
Aviva secures naming rights for new 20,000 capacity Bristol concert venue
A new 20,000 capacity indoor entertainment arena in Bristol will be known as the Aviva Arena, it was announced today.
Mabb moves to advisory role as Webb named RMD of Romero
Regional managing director of Romero, Simon Mabb, will switch to an advisory role at Gallagher being succeeded by ex-Marsh leader Jonathan Webb.
CFC sale rumours resurface
The private equity owners of cyber insurer CFC are exploring “strategic options” having appointed advisers, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Zurich UK trims COR again and profits rise further in 2025
Zurich UK achieved a combined operating ratio of sub 90% for property and casualty business with profits rising 21% in 2025 while premiums stayed stable.