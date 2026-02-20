People Moves: 16 – 20 February 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Specialty MGA, SX3, Markel, Arch, Thomas Carroll, Markerstudy and Verlingue.

Specialty MGA hires senior underwriter for accident and health

Neil Tayler has joined Specialty MGA as senior underwriter for its accident and health portfolio, bringing over 30 years of insurance market experience to the role.

His career has included nearly a decade at Canopius specialising in packaging and distributing established A&H products along with experience in the MGA field.

In his role at Speciality