 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Zurich and Beazley deal ‘not about laying off staff’ – CEO Greco

Concept image of people merger
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Zurich CEO Mario Greco has made clear the £8.1bn acquisition of Beazley is “not about laying off staff” as he noted Beazley will become fully part of Zurich in 2027.

“Retention, from the beginning, has been my biggest concern,” he said.

“In the first meeting I had almost a year ago with Adrian [Cox, Beazley CEO], I said if there are risks on the retention of your team, the underwriters, then I would simply walk away.”

Greco noted the two businesses have been working together on an incremental retention plan: “We think we have a competitive offer that Adrian will present to [Beazley’s] teams over the next weeks.  

RelatedZurich takeover of Beazley a step closer

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: