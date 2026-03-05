MGA Lumara adds Draper to lead Midlands offering

Managing general agent Lumara Insurance has appointed Matt Draper as lead underwriter for the Midlands, responsible for the managing general agent’s broker panel in the region.

The MGA specialises in business insurance and motor trade combined insurance.

Unveiled in October and led by ex-Covéa managers David Aslin and Mark Greig, Lumara was supported by Accelerant-backed MGA incubator Mission.

Draper will also lead the development of the company’s motor trade combined product