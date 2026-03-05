 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

MGA Lumara adds Draper to lead Midlands offering

blurred people
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Managing general agent Lumara Insurance has appointed Matt Draper as lead underwriter for the Midlands, responsible for the managing general agent’s broker panel in the region.

The MGA specialises in business insurance and motor trade combined insurance.

Unveiled in October and led by ex-Covéa managers David Aslin and Mark Greig, Lumara was supported by Accelerant-backed MGA incubator Mission.

RelatedEx-Covea managers to launch new commercial combined MGA SME MGA recruits ex-LV managers for launch in South West and Midlands Dual adds key appointments to the Midlands and South West 

Draper will also lead the development of the company’s motor trade combined product

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: