Allianz UK profits jump 29.5% to £476.2m on the back of COR improvement

Allianz UK has reported a 29.5% increase in profit in 2025 to £476.2m (2024: £386.8m) on the back of an improved combined operating ratio of 93% (2024: 93%) as its total business volume shrunk by 0.3% to £4.66bn (2024: £4.64bn).

The group’s other UK insurance businesses Allianz Commercial (formerly AGCS), Allianz Partners and the Allianz Trade added another £2.69bn (2024: £2.4bn) worth of premium when rolled in giving it a total of £7.33bn (2024: £7.07bn).

Broken down Allianz UK said its domestic commercial business saw an 11.9% increase in operating profit and further 1.3pp reduction in COR to 94.1%. It added “clear appetite articulation has driven success across Commercial with mid-market cross selling nearly doubled