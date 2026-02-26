 Skip to main content
Allianz UK profits jump 29.5% to £476.2m on the back of COR improvement

Colm Holmes
Allianz UK has reported a 29.5% increase in profit in 2025 to £476.2m (2024: £386.8m) on the back of an improved combined operating ratio of 93% (2024: 93%) as its total business volume shrunk by 0.3% to £4.66bn (2024: £4.64bn).

The group’s other UK insurance businesses Allianz Commercial (formerly AGCS), Allianz Partners and the Allianz Trade added another £2.69bn (2024: £2.4bn) worth of premium when rolled in giving it a total of £7.33bn (2024: £7.07bn).

Broken down Allianz UK said its domestic commercial business saw an 11.9% increase in operating profit and further 1.3pp reduction in COR to 94.1%. It added “clear appetite articulation has driven success across Commercial with mid-market cross selling nearly doubled

Jo Musselle
Hiscox grows UK book even faster in 2025

Hiscox’s growth momentum has accelerated again in the UK, with the insurer excited about its results and even “more excited about the future” with brokers, according to group chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle.

