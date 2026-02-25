Sompo swaps Stanford for Thaker as UK CEO after completing Aspen deal
Sompo has replaced its UK CEO Bob Thaker with his equivalent at Aspen, Sarah Stanford.
The move follows the confirmation from parent, Sompo International Holdings, that it has successfully completed the £2.6bn acquisition of Aspen Insurance Holdings, announced last summer.
Stanford, pictured, has been CEO of Aspen UK since March 2024, and will now lead all of Sompo's UK P&C Insurance operations.
Sompo added Thaker will leave Sompo later this year “to pursue other opportunities,” but will “support Ms Stanford
