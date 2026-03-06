H&H promotes Kally Shane to lead insurance business

Kally Shane has been promoted to head of H&H Insurance Brokers, having progressed through the business in increasingly senior roles after joining as a trainee 16 years ago.

In her new post at the Carlisle-headquartered firm, she will take overall responsibility and accountability for the insurance business, leading the teams and managing day-to-day operations as well as planning long-term strategy.

The long-standing team member joined H&H Insurance Brokers in February 2010 as a trainee account handler and completed her industry qualifications within two years.

She was promoted to account handler supervisor in 2015, becoming operations manager in 2018 and later