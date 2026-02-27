People Moves: 23 – 27 February 2026

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: The MGAA, Specialty MGA, British Marine, Marsh, Aviva, and Malago

MGAA adds L&D manager from Gallagher Re

The Managing General Agents’ Association has added Manveen Twohill as its new learning and development manager.

Twohill joined the MGAA from Gallagher Re, where she served as learning and development global partner and instructional designer.

In her new role, she will lead the MGAA’s Programme of Learning and Insights – the association’s refreshed learning and engagement programme for