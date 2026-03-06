 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Chris Knight succeeds Brewis as FCA insurance director

new-job-1
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Financial Conduct Authority has recruited Chris Knight to take on the director of insurance role within its supervision, policy and competition division starting July 2026.

He joins the FCA from Legal & General, where he has been the group chief risk officer for the last five years and member of the group management committee. 

Prior to this, Knight was CEO of Legal & General Retail Retirement for three years.

Matt Brewis’s departure from the regulator to join KPMG UK was previously confirmed last July. He had stepped up to director of insurance in January 2020 having joined the FCA in 2016 as head of the executive office and private secretary to then CEO Andrew

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

classic car hnw
ERS launches ultra-HNW motor offering

ERS has launched Private Client Ultimate, a proposition developed for high-net worth individuals with complex motor risks to provide specialist cover for single vehicles valued at £350,000 and vehicle collections valued at £500,000.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: