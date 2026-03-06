Chris Knight succeeds Brewis as FCA insurance director

The Financial Conduct Authority has recruited Chris Knight to take on the director of insurance role within its supervision, policy and competition division starting July 2026.

He joins the FCA from Legal & General, where he has been the group chief risk officer for the last five years and member of the group management committee.

Prior to this, Knight was CEO of Legal & General Retail Retirement for three years.

Matt Brewis’s departure from the regulator to join KPMG UK was previously confirmed last July. He had stepped up to director of insurance in January 2020 having joined the FCA in 2016 as head of the executive office and private secretary to then CEO Andrew