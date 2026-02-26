 Skip to main content
Aviva restructures GCS team as Probitas CEO Washington leaves

Matthew Washington
    • By Rosie Simms

Matt Washington, managing director of Global Corporate & Specialty at Aviva and CEO of Probitas, is set to leave the insurer as it restores his responsibilities into two roles.

Aviva noted Washington, pictured, “has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Aviva”.

According to LinkedIn he joined Aviva as director of global corporate and specialty in March 2022, later taking on his current role in August 2022.

Washington became CEO of Probitas in August 2025 after being an non-executive director in July 2024 following Aviva completing the £249m purchase of Probitas after getting all the necessary approvals. 

Aviva

Jo Musselle
Hiscox grows UK book even faster in 2025

Hiscox’s growth momentum has accelerated again in the UK, with the insurer excited about its results and even “more excited about the future” with brokers, according to group chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle.

