Mabb moves to advisory role as Webb named RMD of Romero

Regional managing director of Romero, Simon Mabb, will switch to an advisory role at Gallagher being succeeded by ex-Marsh leader Jonathan Webb.

Mabb, pictured, took up the RMD post in November when Gallagher restructured creating two new trading divisions for UK retail after buying AssuredPartners.

The deal for AssuredPartners completed in August last year and included Leeds-headquartered Romero, where Mabb was managing director.

Kevin Nicol has been appointed managing director for corporate and commercial in Scotland at Marsh, returning to the broker and succeeding Jon Webb.

