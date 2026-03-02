Gwilliam seeking to make ‘genuine impact’ after nCino departure

Ashleigh Gwilliam, director of insurance at nCino, announced he has left the business and is looking for a new challenge “to make a genuine impact”.

Having joined the insurance market with broker A-Plan in October 2010, Gwilliam later joined NFU Mutual and Circle Insurance before taking a role as principal customer sales manager at Artesian Solutions, the business that would become FullCircl when it merged with DueDil in September 2021.

FullCircl was snapped up by nCino in October 2024, having worked as partners the previous year.

Rewarding chapter

Writing on LinkedIn, Gwilliam said: “After a hugely rewarding chapter at nCino, the time has come