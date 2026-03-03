Andrew McGee named Howden Retail chief broking officer

Howden UK and Ireland Retail has appointed Andrew McGee as chief broking officer.

In the announcement made on LinkedIn, Howden noted McGee, pictured, brings “extensive experience from his previous role as chief operating officer at Howden Markets, where he was instrumental in broadening the division’s remit to encompass Group Placement”.

McGee joined Howden in 2019 as portfolio solutions and market management, and moved to the COO role in September 2024.

He previously held roles at Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Lockton, Insight First, and