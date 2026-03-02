Superscript to open new Glasgow office and promotes trio
Superscript has announced plans to open a third office in Scotland and unveiled a series of promotions as part of what it has described as “next phase of growth”.
The broker said the new regional hub in Glasgow would complement its existing presence in London and Rotterdam, and support long-term plans, which include adding gig economy as a growth category alongside its established SME, speciality, and advisory business.
Superscript added the Glasgow opening would “create new career opportunities, strengthen regional capability and enhance service delivery for SMEs across the UK – online or in person”.
Superscript is building the UK’s most progressive SME
