Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 8-12 April 2019

People moves
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Stay up to date with the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Allianz, Edwards Insurance Brokers, Chubb Insurance, Jensten Group

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: SEXISM IN THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY

Most read

  1. Aston Lark buys Jobson James Insurance Brokers
  2. Matson's successor for Gallagher’s UK Specialty and Wholesale arm confirmed
  3. Ceta Insurance buys Love Your Hut
  4. Market moves: Big name moves
  5. Insurance Cares: Biba supports FCA’s update on extended travel signposting
  6. Axa CEO admits simplification strategy could lead to more redundancies
  7. Esure reports £15.4m pre-tax loss for "disappointing" 2018

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: