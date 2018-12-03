#Insagepeople: 3 - 7 December 2018
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Larsen Howie, ArgoGlobal, Coversure
UK: LIABILITY RATES
