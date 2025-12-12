End of Year Review 2025: VIPR’s Paul Templar

VIPR CEO and co-founder Paul Templar is impressed by the MGAs publicly committing to modernisation and brokers championing data transparency; whilst also paying homage to British mathematician Ada Lovelace.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Adding AI-driven automation capabilities to our products and going live with one client completely removing the need for creating a bordereaux, that was pretty epic. Our geographic expansion has been transformational.

VIPR now operates across the UK, United States, Canada, and key European markets, serving the largest share of Lloyd’s Managing Agents (over 60%), whilst establishing genuine footholds in markets beyond our traditional