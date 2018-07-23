#insagepeople 23 - 27 July 2018
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring:JLT Specialty, Temple Legal Protection, Pioneer Underwriters, Kingsbridge Group
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: TOBAS
Most read
- Former Axa claims handler jailed for fraud
- Finch Insurance Brokers returns to profitable growth in 2017
- Providers prepare for FCA affordability rule changes hitting premium finance
- Trident switches from Open GI to Applied Systems
- FCA prepares for hard Brexit
- Beazley's pre-tax profit falls 64% in H1 2018
- MVP snaps up stake in Ataraxia as Stuart Randall exits
Back to Top