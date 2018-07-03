#Insagepeople: 2 - 6 July 2018
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Castel, Pool Re, Financial & Legal
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: AGGREGATOR BAN
Most read
- Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry buys commercial broker
- Tim Philip leaves PIB
- First Insurance Solutions launches commercial indemnity scheme
- ICO fines broker Our Vault £70,000
- AFL Insurance brokers buys controlling stake in Concordia
- Inga Beale to leave Lloyd’s
- Dual pricing biggest issue for consumers, says the CII
Back to Top