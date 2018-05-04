Bill Cooper leaves Lloyds Bank

Cooper had led the bank's insurance business since 2007.

Bill Cooper, managing director, head of insurance and specialist finance at Lloyds Bank has left the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to the bank, he has been succeeded by Gareth Braithwaite.

Cooper, who left last month, joined Lloyds Bank in 1986 and has since held a number of roles across the business.

He was involved with the bank’s business with the insurance sector for 20 years, and became head of insurance in 2007.

Opportunities

A spokesman for the bank stated: “We can confirm that Bill Cooper has left the business and has moved on to pursue other opportunities.

“He was previously MD of insurance and specialist finance within the financial institutions (FI) businesses, within our commercial banking division.”

The spokesman continued: “Gareth Braithwaite, who previously led coverage of the institutional insurance and specialist finance sector, has now taken on Bill’s wider responsibilities.

“We look forward to continuing to support our clients across the insurance sector.”

