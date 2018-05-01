#Insagepeople: 30 April - 4 May 2018
Catch up with the latest people news.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Tokio Marine Kiln, TLO Risk Services, Pioneer Underwriters, British Insurance Brokers' Association, Lloyd's of London
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: RECRUITMENT
Most read
- Ian McManus leaves Aon
- Bridle Insurance MD set to take ownership of Sunderland Football Club
- News analysis: Blanc “an unbelievable gain for Zurich”
- Lycetts' CEO Charles Foster on organic growth, acquisitions and new offices
- Liberty Specialty Markets launches IP cover
- FCA issues warning on broker clone
- Axa partners with Cobalt Underwriting on Shariah-compliant product
Back to Top