#insagepeople 19 - 25 February 2018
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: IFB, MGAA
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: GDPR
Most read
- Majority of brokers say GDPR will have negative impact
- CBL Insurance Europe ordered to stop writing new business immediately
- ICO court case against Hiscox collapses
- Seventeen Group buys Rupert Burgoyne
- Clear buys Robert Alexander
- Jon Dye brands 2017 as “landmark” year for Allianz in UK
- InsurTech Futures: Zurich unveils InsurTech and innovation brand
Back to Top