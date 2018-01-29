#Insagepeople: 29 January - 2 February 2018
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Questgates, Tokio Marine HCC, National Friendly
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: CLIENT MONEY
Most read
- One Call faces £4.6m hit on top of £1m+ FCA fines
- Brokers urged to take action on client money handling after One Call's FCA fine
- One Call responds to huge FCA costs and £4.6m renewal hit
- Optimism plummets among brokers
- Aspen Insurance CEO Stephen Postlewhite exits
- GRP buys agricultural specialist Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers
- Broking profits soar at Gallagher in 2017
Back to Top