#insagepeople: 18 - 24 September 2017
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Willis Towers Watson, Axa, Aon
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: DARK WEB MONITORING TOOL
Most read
- Aston Scott and Lark confirm new management structure
- UK Broker Awards 2017: The winners
- “Transformation” costs Swinton as profits fall
- Blockchain could “eliminate” the need for brokers
- Three firms in for Leeds-based Henderson
- Sir Peter Wood explores esure stake sale - reports
- Ascent introduces nil deductible cyber policy for SMEs
Back to Top