Insurance Age

#insagepeople: 18 - 24 September 2017

people-3-shutterstock
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Willis Towers Watson, Axa, Aon

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load. 

 

 

 

 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: DARK WEB MONITORING TOOL

Most read

  1. Aston Scott and Lark confirm new management structure
  2. UK Broker Awards 2017: The winners
  3. “Transformation” costs Swinton as profits fall
  4. Blockchain could “eliminate” the need for brokers
  5. Three firms in for Leeds-based Henderson
  6. Sir Peter Wood explores esure stake sale - reports
  7. Ascent introduces nil deductible cyber policy for SMEs