Brown & Brown rebranding 100 brokers

    By Rosie Simms

Brown & Brown is rebranding approximately 100 brokers as it unifies its UK retail broking operations in the first quarter of 2025.

The total in phase one represents the vast majority of Brown & Brown’s overall brokers in the UK.

Overseen by CEO of retail Carolyn Callan, the rebrand will bring clarity to the marketplace as the business moves into its next chapter, the firm claimed.

This brand unification only concerns Brown & Brown’s (Europe) retail segment, it does not include its managing general agent division or Bridge Specialty International.

This approach brings to life the ‘one business, common purpose’ ethos I’m keen to

